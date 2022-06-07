Menu

Canada

Saskatoon police investigate Monday morning stabbing, bike theft

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 5:50 pm
Saskatoon Police received the report around 6:30 a.m. this morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon Police received the report around 6:30 a.m. this morning. File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service serious assault unit is investigating the stabbing of a 35-year-old male that occurred early Monday morning.

Police say they received a report of an injured man at a business at around 6:30 a.m. in the 300 block of 2nd Ave. North.

The man was approached on the street by three suspects who stabbed him before stealing his bicycle. He was taken to hospital where he is in serious but stable condition.

The suspects are described as a woman and two men, all in their 20s.

The woman had dark hair while wearing light-coloured sweat pants, a light-coloured hoodie with the hood up, white socks, black “Birkenstock” style sandals and carrying a light-coloured bag over her shoulder.

The first man is described as having a thin build and wearing a black hoodie with a white logo on the front, a black ball cap with a design on the front, black pants with a white stripe down the side, white shoes (possibly Nike) and carrying a black backpack.

The second male suspect is described as having an average build and wearing black pants, a black hoodie, a black ball cap, black shoes and carrying a black backpack. He was pushing the stolen mountain bike which has white front spokes and a white seat.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

