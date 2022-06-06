Over 300 cattle seized, many found dead as Saskatchewan farmer denies starvation charges

A Saskatchewan farmer has received multiple charges for cattle neglect and starvation.

Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan (APSS) received a complaint about cattle being in distress and wandering onto other people’s property in the area of Whitkow, Sask., in March.

Animal Protection Services found the cattle in the care of Morris Takoryk. The cattle had not only been wandering, but were found to have been starved, not given adequate water and had little to no shelter.

Based on the nature and severity of the circumstances, the investigation had been expedited to only three weeks. Between April 6-8, APSS seized 308 cattle from 15 sections of land from Takoryk.

With the large amount of cattle dead and alive, and the vast area of land searched, this is considered the largest cattle seizure in APSS history.

Story continues below advertisement

Don Ferguson, executive director of Livestock Services of Saskatchewan, said, “Cattle were taken into protective custody and delivered to a caretaker and examined and treated by a veterinarian.”

During their time on Takoryk’s land, APSS took bone marrow samples from dead cattle that were found on many areas of the property.

“We take bone marrow samples to identify the amount of bone marrow fat content that’s left. The last place where all animals lose body fat is in their bone marrow and typically in cattle, it’s 70 to 80 per cent and anything less than 20 per cent is indicative of starvation. But of course anything between 70 and 20 indicates the animals haven’t been getting adequate nutrition,” said Ferguson.

The exact number of deceased cattle cannot be released due to the ongoing investigation. Global News did see dead cattle during our time on Takoryk’s farm.

“According to the vet’s report, he was claiming starvation. How can a cow starve in the summer if they had here 18 quarters of land to run on?” said Takoryk.

As a result of the seizure, the livestock was taken to Saskatoon to be cared for and sold.

Story continues below advertisement

Taykoryk said he disagrees with APSS’s decision to seize the cattle.

Read more: Alberta feedlots see significant losses in May

“They shouldn’t have picked up those cows. They would be better off there and I wouldn’t be financially strapped. I got robbed. I got no money to pay a power bill now,” said Takoryk.

He admits cattle died, but for plenty of other reasons such as the cold winter, bloating, predators, and the possibility of feed not being sufficient in nutrients due to last years’ drought.

“They did not starve, they froze. I have to put up better shelter and a barn would have saved those cows…,” Takoryk said.

“When a carcass is found away from the feedlot, it’s a predator loss. So how many we lost to predators? I don’t know. Forty? I got no way of knowing.”

Takoryk claims some of the cattle he was caring for also had Johne’s disease (Paratuberculosis) and that the veterinary report failed to identify it in the cattle.

However, when asked by Global News if the cattle had been diagnosed, Takoryk said he only asked a veterinary what happens to a cow who has the disease, and noted some of his neighbours cattle had the disease as well.

Story continues below advertisement

Johne’s disease infects the intestines, causing a cow to get diarrhea and not be able to absorb nutrients, leading them to pass away over time.

He also added that there was plenty of feed for the cattle noting 269 silage barley bails, 409 hay bails, 100 green feed oats and straw.

“The day they come here the cattle weren’t fed because I was gone for the feed. They were fed the day before and that same day the RCMP can tell you because they were waiting for me at the gate and I come up with the feed on the trailer, dump it, and after five o’clock we went and got another load. But these guys had a look, there’s no feed. No cattle were starving. That’s a big strike against me,” said Takoryk.

Evidence gathered by APSS resulted in Tokaryk being charged by Blaine Lake RCMP and APSS.

The cattle were found to be in distress as a result of lack of access to sufficient feed, water and conditions that would significantly impair the animal’s health over time.

Ferguson said there are many reasons and factors as to why he thinks this issue came about.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are obviously some human challenges associated with this. Some of them potentially being mental health challenges, elderly producers is another issue we’re facing now. As well as, with elderly producers, they have difficulty caring for themselves let alone caring for a large number of animals.”

Charges include causing unnecessary pain, suffering or injury to the animals contrary to section 445.1 of the Criminal Code. He has also been charged with failing to provide adequate water, food, and care for the animals contrary to section 446(1) of the Criminal Code.

Tokaryk has also been charged under section 4 of The Animal Protection Act, 2018 (APA) for allowing animals to be in distress as well as section 23(1)(a) of the APA for failing to comply with a corrective action order.

Tokaryk’s first appearance in court is set for June 27 in North Battleford.