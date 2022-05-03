Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Decades-old skeleton found in barrel at drought-starved Lake Mead in Nevada

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 1:37 pm
Lake Mead is a water reservoir formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States and is viewed at 30 per cent capacity on January 11, 2022 near Boulder City, Nevada. View image in full screen
Lake Mead is a water reservoir formed by Hoover Dam on the Colorado River in the Southwestern United States and is viewed at 30 per cent capacity on January 11, 2022 near Boulder City, Nevada. George Rose / Getty Images

A harrowing discovery has been made at Nevada’s Lake Mead over the weekend, as drought depletes one of the largest U.S. reservoirs.

Boaters on the lake spotted an old rusted barrel on Sunday afternoon. National Park Service rangers, attending to the area, discovered human skeletal remains inside.

And now, investigators are preparing to find more bodies as the water levels further recede.

Story continues below advertisement

“I would say there is a very good chance as the water level drops that we are going to find additional human remains,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer told KLAS-TV on Monday.

Las Vegas police told CNN that the person inside the barrel was likely a victim of homicide in the 1980s, based on personal items found inside. They declined to talk about cause of death or any of the personal items that were found alongside the remains.

Read more: Shanghai senior wheeled away in body bag was actually alive, sparking backlash, firings

Spencer told CNN that the barrel would have been dropped hundreds of metres offshore back in the 80s, but because the lake has receded so much in that time, that area is now considered shoreline.

Trending Stories

Shawna Hollister was enjoying a day at the lake when the barrel was discovered.

Story continues below advertisement

“We heard a woman scream from the side of the beach and then my husband went over to obviously see what was wrong,” Hollister told KLAS-TV. “And then he realized there was a body there in a barrel.”

Lake Mead and Lake Powell upstream are the largest human-made reservoirs in the U.S., part of a system that provides water to more than 40 million people, tribes, agriculture and industry in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and across the southern border in Mexico.

FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo a buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev. View image in full screen
FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2021, file photo a buoy rests on the ground at a closed boat ramp on Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev. John Locher / The Associated Press

The lake’s level has dropped so much that the uppermost water intake at drought-stricken Lake Mead became visible last week.

The reservoir on the Colorado River behind Hoover Dam has become so depleted that Las Vegas is now pumping water from deeper within Lake Mead, which also stretches into Arizona.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from the Associated Press

Click to play video: 'Experts address water management following year of drought conditions' Experts address water management following year of drought conditions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
body in a barrel tagLake Mead tagbody in a barrel found tagbody in barrel nevada lake taglake mead body taglake mead body barrel taglake mead body found taglake mead body in a barrel taglake mead body in barrel tagnevada lake tagskeleton barrel lake mead tagskeleton in a barrel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers