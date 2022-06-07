Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of mountain biker

Send this page to someone via email

Venturing into the great outdoors? Have a plan, just in case.

That’s the advice from Vernon Search and Rescue, which was called out on Monday night to assist a mountain biker in the Cosens Bay area.

Search and Rescue said the mountain biker was being assisted by a friend and arrived at the search staging area after everyone had assembled.

Also taking part in Monday night’s incident were police and B.C. Ambulance.

“We would like to remind everyone to ensure that they have left a plan with a trusted person, have a reliable method of communication and appropriate safety gear,” said Vernon Search and Rescue.

