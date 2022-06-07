Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Vernon Search and Rescue comes to aid of mountain biker

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 2:00 pm
Search and Rescue says the mountain biker was being assisted by a friend, and that they arrived at the staging area just after everyone had assembled. View image in full screen
Search and Rescue says the mountain biker was being assisted by a friend, and that they arrived at the staging area just after everyone had assembled. Vernon Search and Rescue

Venturing into the great outdoors? Have a plan, just in case.

That’s the advice from Vernon Search and Rescue, which was called out on Monday night to assist a mountain biker in the Cosens Bay area.

Read more: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue marks its busiest week of 2022 so far

Search and Rescue said the mountain biker was being assisted by a friend and arrived at the search staging area after everyone had assembled.

Trending Stories

Also taking part in Monday night’s incident were police and B.C. Ambulance.

“We would like to remind everyone to ensure that they have left a plan with a trusted person, have a reliable method of communication and appropriate safety gear,” said Vernon Search and Rescue.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue' Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue
Construction begins on base for Shuswap marine search and rescue – May 18, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagvernon search and rescue tagCosens Bay tagVSAR tagInjured mountain biker tagsearch and rescue assists mountain biker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers