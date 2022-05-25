Central Okanagan Search and Rescue marks its busiest week of 2022 so far

Send this page to someone via email

Six rescues in seven days made for a busy week for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews.

According to COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich the rise in numbers is a concerning trend, though it’s not all bad news.

1:28 COSAR on large scale search for Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway COSAR on large scale search for Kelowna senior Gordon Solloway – Sep 29, 2019

“For the most part people are prepared,” he said. “Accidents happen and because people are filing trip plans, bringing the right gear and not going out alone, we have had successful outcomes.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most recent rescue was on Tuesday, when COSAR was called in to help with rescuing an injured dirt biker near James Lake.

“The subject had crashed on a trail 500 metres from the road but managed to make his way to the James Lake FSR where he was met by BC Ambulance Service paramedics,” COSAR said in a press release.

Earlier that morning, COSAR sent 11 members to Penticton to help their search and rescue crews in a mutual aid search for a lost hiker near Idleback Lake. In that case, the hiker was successfully found by 10:30 a.m.

1:39 COSAR holds open house to recruit COSAR holds open house to recruit – Nov 18, 2016

Then, on Sunday, COSAR was tasked with finding a missing hiker in Scenic Canyon Regional Park. After a short search he was also located by RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Days earlier, on May 19, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was tasked with rescuing an injured ATVer near the Dog House snowmobile cabin.

Read more: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue says 2020 was its busiest year on record

“Because of the severity of his injuries and because no helicopters were available in Kelowna, a PenSAR medical team used a helicopter to evacuate him to a waiting ambulance,” COSAR said in a press release.

On May 18, COSAR was tasked with finding an 83-year-old with dementia last seen near downtown Kelowna. She was located with help from Kelowna RCMP as COSAR was responding,

Before that, on May 17, COSAR rescued an injured hiker near Chute Lake Resort.

COSAR have responded to 31 tasks in 2022, well below 2021’s record of 106.