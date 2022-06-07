Menu

Crime

Daughter begs for help solving mom’s 2013 murder: ‘Our family needs answers’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 1:50 pm
An RCMP officer's shoulder patch.
File: The RCMP badge. Global News

The family of a northern Alberta woman who died nearly nine years ago is appealing to the public for help in solving the case.

RCMP responded to a complaint of an unresponsive woman outside a home in Atikameg, 400 kilometres northwest of Edmonton, on July 29, 2013.

Emergency medical personnel declared Chantel Gail Savard, who was 34, dead at the scene.

An autopsy concluded the Grande Prairie woman’s death was a homicide.

No one has ever been arrested.

Her daughter said the family needs answers.

“It’s been nine years since my mom was taken from us. Nine years and the wound is still as fresh as it was when they gave me the news,” Michelle Savard said in an RCMP news release Tuesday.

“We are begging you. If you have any information regarding what happened to my mom, call the police. Our family needs answers.”

Any with information about Chantel’s death are asked to contact High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
