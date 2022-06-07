NDP MLA Jinny Sims challenging Doug McCallum in Surrey mayoral race

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey-Panorama MLA Jinny Sims will be launching her campaign on Wednesday to become Surrey’s next mayor.

Sims is expected to stay on as an MLA but take an unpaid leave of absence until after the election.

The expectation is she would resign if she becomes Surrey mayor and continue on as the MLA if her mayoral bid is unsuccessful.

“Anyone who is a sitting MLA won’t have the time to serve their constituents while they are campaigning for another job,” University of the Fraser Valley political scientist Hamish Telford said.

In 2019 Sims resigned as the Minister of Citizens Services after misconduct allegations conducted to visa applications were made against her.

In 2020, a special prosecutor reported he and the RCMP found no evidence to support the charges against her and cleared her of wrongdoing.

Even following the 2020 provincial election, Sims was never returned to Premier John Horgan’s cabinet.

Before entering provincial politics, Sims served one term as the MP for Newton-North Delta. She was also the BC Teachers Federation president from 2004 to 2007.

But it is her most recent political experience, and the involvement of a special prosecutor, that could cause problems.

“Anyone who has been in public life that long will come with some baggage and certainly she has her moments,” Telford said.

“Whether people actually remember any of the details, that is not clear. She is obviously comfortable it will not have an impact.”

While Sims was cleared of wrongdoing, current Mayor Doug McCallum is still waiting for his day in court.

The controversial mayor has announced he is running again even while awaiting a court case linked to charges of public mischief.

Following a successful court challenge by Global News, a judge removed the seal on a sworn document, called information to obtain or ITO.

The document describes McCallum was “not pinned” against a vehicle, counter to his public claims following a Sept. 4, 2021 incident at a South Surrey grocery store.

McCallum will not appear before the courts until after the Oct. 15 election.

The inclusion of additional candidates could actually be to the incumbent’s advantage.

“The risk of course is the field is becoming more crowded,” Telford said.

“I think there is a substantial anti-Doug McCallum vote. But if too many people enter the race the votes get split and McCallum could win with a small plurality of votes.”