The Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death at a Hamilton railroad manufacturer, according to police.

The incident involved a 51-year-old man who was sent to hospital after an industrial accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton.

Paramedics say the male was taken to a local trauma centre with vital signs absent just after 8 p.m. on Monday.

More to come.

