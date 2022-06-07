Oasis of the Seas, world’s 4th-largest cruise ship, sails into Halifax

Dozens of people gathered at Point Pleasant Park and on the Halifax waterfront to see Oasis of the Seas arrive in Halifax Tuesday morning, the largest cruise call the city’s port has seen to date.
The Royal Carribean International ship is the fourth largest cruise vessel in the world.
Oasis of the Seas measures 360 metres in length, 18 decks tall, weighs 226,838 tonnes, and has a carrying capacity of 5,600 cruise guests, plus crew.
The ship’s gargantuan size leaves room for a number of amenities, including a zipline, basketball court and water park.
According to a release from the Port of Halifax, the ship won’t be in Halifax long. It is scheduled to leave at 6 p.m. Tuesday, before making its way to the Port of Saint John.
This is the first year the city has welcomed cruise ships to its port after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Ships first began arriving at the port of Halifax at the end of April. About 175 vessel calls are expected during the cruise ship season, which peaks in the fall.
