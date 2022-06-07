Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Oasis of the Seas, world’s 4th-largest cruise ship, sails into Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 7, 2022 8:04 am
Click to play video: 'Oasis of the Seas arrives in Halifax' Oasis of the Seas arrives in Halifax
The Oasis of the Seas makes its way into Halifax Harbor.

Dozens of people gathered at Point Pleasant Park and on the Halifax waterfront to see Oasis of the Seas arrive in Halifax Tuesday morning, the largest cruise call the city’s port has seen to date.

The Royal Carribean International ship is the fourth largest cruise vessel in the world.

Oasis of the Seas measures 360 metres in length, 18 decks tall, weighs 226,838 tonnes, and has a carrying capacity of 5,600 cruise guests, plus crew.

Story continues below advertisement

The ship’s gargantuan size leaves room for a number of amenities, including a zipline, basketball court and water park.

Trending Stories

According to a release from the Port of Halifax, the ship won’t be in Halifax long. It is scheduled to leave at 6 p.m. Tuesday, before making its way to the Port of Saint John.

Read more: Cruise ships return to Halifax waterfront for the first time since 2019

This is the first year the city has welcomed cruise ships to its port after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Ships first began arriving at the port of Halifax at the end of April. About 175 vessel calls are expected during the cruise ship season, which peaks in the fall.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia tagPort Of Halifax taghalifax waterfront tagcruise season tagOasis Of The Seas taghalifax cruise ships taghalifax largest cruise ship taglargest cruise ship in halifax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers