One man is dead after being shot late Monday in Lachine

A 34-year-old man died after an overnight shooting in Lachine.

A man was reported to police as in distress near the intersection of Saint-Pierre Avenue and Richmond Street in the southwest borough of Montreal at around 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim, who was known to police, was transported to hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Police have not identified a motive for the attack and no suspects have been identified.

A perimeter was set up and police will canvas the area for witnesses and check local surveillance video.

This is the 11th homicide on the Montreal territory this year.

