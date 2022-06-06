Price of gas surpasses $2 a litre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Gas prices hit new highs in Winnipeg Monday, with the cost of filling up the tank climbing to more than $2 a litre.

The posted price for regular-octane gas at most pumps was sitting around $2.07 by Monday afternoon, although a handful stations were still selling a litre for under $2, according to gasbuddy.com.

The surge in Winnipeg comes as gas prices continued to trend upward across much of Canada over the weekend.

“We’re seeing gas price records repeatedly shattered across the country,” said Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, told The Canadian Press Sunday, as prices hit $2.37 a litre in Vancouver.

McTeague said average gasoline prices were expected to reach as high as $2.12 a litre across the country by late Monday.

Gas prices have risen rapidly over the last year as a tight global supply has been worsened by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Prices have also been pushed higher by strong demand as the economy reopens from COVID pandemic restrictions and a busy travel season gets underway.

“Prices are continuing to move up, reflecting summertime demand,” McTeague said.

“The demand for fuel continues to be very robust.”

While there isn’t much Winnipeggers can do about the price of gas, CAA Manitoba says there is things drivers can do to get the most out of their tank.

A list of tricks to save on fuel costs released by CAA include avoiding rapid acceleration and hard braking and driving within the speed limit — they say fuel economy peaks at around 80 km/h for most cars, then drops off as speeds increase.

CAA Manitoba also suggests removing unnecessary items from vehicles, noting an extra 100 pounds can reduce fuel economy by up to one per cent for many cars.

— with files from The Canadian Press