N.S. high school in Kings County on lockdown after threat to student

A suspect is in custody, according to RCMP, after Central Kings Rural High School in Cambridge, N.S. was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon due to a threat against a student.

Just before 2 p.m., RCMP posted on its social media pages that no one was allowed into the high school, which is located in Kings County.

“Public is asked to avoid the area to allow police to do their work,” the post read.

The nearby Cambridge and District Elementary School was in hold and secure mode.

At around 2:30 p.m., RCMP updated the case to say the suspect was in custody and all restrictions had been lifted at the schools.

“Officers are expected to remain in the area as the investigation continues. Thank you for your cooperation,” RCMP wrote.

