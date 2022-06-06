Menu

Crime

Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt killing released without charges

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 1:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Arrest made in connection with Trina Hunt homicide' Arrest made in connection with Trina Hunt homicide
It is the news loved ones of Trina Hunt had been waiting nearly a year and a half to hear. Late Friday afternoon an arrest was made in connection with to the Port Moody Woman's murder back in 2021. The suspect taken into custody at the home where Hunt lived with her husband. Rumina Daya has the latest details on a potential break in the case.

The man arrested in connection with the killing of Trina Hunt has been released without charges, according to RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has not yet revealed the identity of the man taken into custody outside Hunt’s home in Port Moody, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

“I can confirm that the male arrested on Friday has since been released,” wrote IHIT’s Sgt. David Lee in an emailed statement on Monday.

“The police activity at the residence was limited to Friday only and around the arrest.”

Read more: Man arrested in connection with homicide of Port Moody, B.C.’s Trina Hunt

Hunt was 48 years old when she was reported missing by her husband Iain on Jan. 18, 2021, who said he had seen her that morning before he left for work.

Her remains were found by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., on March 29, 2021, after an extensive search by official crews and community volunteers.

Friday’s arrest renewed an outpouring of support for Hunt’s family, with some in the neighbourhood placing flowers and signs outside her home.

“I feel like the whole community is in it together,” said one neighbour, who stopped by the home on Saturday to lay a bouquet. “I feel very sad that it’s come to this.”

Port Moody police are seen outside Trina Hunt's home on June 3, 2022, the same day the RCMP's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the case. View image in full screen
Port Moody police are seen outside Trina Hunt’s home on June 3, 2022, the same day the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the case. Submitted

Hunt’s family has said they’re taking time to process the update in Hunt’s case.

Her cousins have described her as a “bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal” person.

The investigation into Hunt’s case is ongoing and anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

