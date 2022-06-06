Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt killing released without charges

Send this page to someone via email

The man arrested in connection with the killing of Trina Hunt has been released without charges, according to RCMP.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has not yet revealed the identity of the man taken into custody outside Hunt’s home in Port Moody, B.C., on Friday afternoon.

“I can confirm that the male arrested on Friday has since been released,” wrote IHIT’s Sgt. David Lee in an emailed statement on Monday.

“The police activity at the residence was limited to Friday only and around the arrest.”

Hunt was 48 years old when she was reported missing by her husband Iain on Jan. 18, 2021, who said he had seen her that morning before he left for work.

Her remains were found by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., on March 29, 2021, after an extensive search by official crews and community volunteers.

Friday’s arrest renewed an outpouring of support for Hunt’s family, with some in the neighbourhood placing flowers and signs outside her home.

“I feel like the whole community is in it together,” said one neighbour, who stopped by the home on Saturday to lay a bouquet. “I feel very sad that it’s come to this.”

View image in full screen Port Moody police are seen outside Trina Hunt’s home on June 3, 2022, the same day the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed one man has been arrested in connection with the case. Submitted

Hunt’s family has said they’re taking time to process the update in Hunt’s case.

Her cousins have described her as a “bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal” person.

The investigation into Hunt’s case is ongoing and anyone with information can call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

