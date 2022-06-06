Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after shooting involving pellet gun in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:53 am
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seek this vehicle as part of an investigation into a person being shot at with a pellet gun on June 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seek this vehicle as part of an investigation into a person being shot at with a pellet gun on June 3, 2022. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are seeking suspects after a shooting incident involving a pellet gun on Friday night.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a call involving an individual who had been shot at with a pellet gun.

Read more: 4 teenagers charged after pellet gun shootings at Toronto-area schools

Police say the victim was in the area of St. David Street when they noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of a business. Occupants were outside the vehicle and throwing rocks at the empty building. Police say the suspects returned to their vehicle when approached by the victim and then shot towards the victim with a pellet gun as they fled the area.

Trending Stories

No injuries were reported.

Police in Lindsay, Ont., seek this vehicle as part of an investigation.
Police in Lindsay, Ont., seek this vehicle as part of an investigation. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

The suspect vehicle is described as a  silver four-dour Volvo S60, a model between the years 2000 and 2009.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at 705-324-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

