Winnipeg paramedics pull boy from Red River in Sunday evening rescue

Winnipeg paramedics had to rescue a boy from the Red River on Sunday evening.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said that just after 6 p.m., they were called about a person in the river who was holding onto a log and being carried downstream from an area between Victoria Crescent and South Drive.
The rescuers launched a boat from St. Vital Park and caught up to the youth north of Tod Drive, around a kilometre away from where he was first spotted.
Trending Stories
He was taken to hospital in stable condition.
The WFPS said it wasn’t immediately clear how he ended up in the river or how long he’d been in the water.
Water warnings
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments