Winnipeg paramedics pull boy from Red River in Sunday evening rescue

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg paramedics had to rescue a boy from the Red River on Sunday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said that just after 6 p.m., they were called about a person in the river who was holding onto a log and being carried downstream from an area between Victoria Crescent and South Drive.

Read more: Man rescued from Red River by Winnipeg paramedics Monday morning

The rescuers launched a boat from St. Vital Park and caught up to the youth north of Tod Drive, around a kilometre away from where he was first spotted.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The WFPS said it wasn’t immediately clear how he ended up in the river or how long he’d been in the water.

Story continues below advertisement

1:24 Water warnings Water warnings – Jun 8, 2021