Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Mariah Carey sued over ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ in copyright lawsuit

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 10:24 am
Mariah Carey performs 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in New York on December 14, 2016. View image in full screen
Mariah Carey performs 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' in New York on December 14, 2016. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey was sued on Friday for her 1994 holiday anthem All I Want for Christmas Is You over claims that she misappropriated the song from an earlier version.

Andy Stone, also known as Vince Vance from the country-pop band Vince Vance & the Valiants, filed a complaint in New Orleans federal court stating that he co-wrote a song with the same title five years before Carey. He is seeking US$20 million in damages for the alleged copyright infringement and misappropriation from Carey, her co-writer Walter Afanasieff, and Sony Music Entertainment.

Stone co-wrote and recorded the Vince Vance & the Valiants version of All I Want for Christmas Is You in 1989, according to the lawsuit. He claims the track received “extensive airplay” in 1993 and “began making appearances on the Billboard Music Charts.”

Carey’s version was released in 1994 on her Merry Christmas album. The two songs have different lyrics and melodies.

Story continues below advertisement

Stone accused the defendants of illegally exploiting his “popularity and unique style” and for causing confusion with audiences by recording the newer song without his permission.

Trending Stories

Carey’s version of All I Want for Christmas Is You is hard to miss around the holiday season, receiving widespread play on the radio and on streamings services. The song has topped the Billboard Hot 100 Chart every year since 2019.

All I Want for Christmas Is You was Carey’s 19th No. 1 song, one fewer than the Beatles.

It’s unclear when Stone first learned about Carey’s song, though his complaint did recount that Stone’s lawyers contacted the defendants in April 2021 about the alleged unauthorized use. They were “unable to come to any agreement.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carey, Sony Music and Stone have not yet made a public statement in regard to the lawsuit.

Read more: Alan Cross: How do we solve a problem like Mariah?

This legal challenge to Carey’s hit song comes amid a rise in copyright lawsuits levelled against famous musical artists.

In March, Dua Lipa was sued twice over her song Levitating. In April, Ed Sheeran won in court after it was alleged that his hit song Shape of You had plagiarized another work.

“While we are obviously happy with the results, claims like this have become way too common now,” Sheeran said after winning the lawsuit.

— With files from Reuters

Click to play video: 'Mariah Carey defies human rights activists to perform concert in Saudi Arabia' Mariah Carey defies human rights activists to perform concert in Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lawsuit tagMariah Carey tagCopyright Infringement tagAll I Want For Christmas Is You tagcopyright lawsuit tagmariah carey sued tagall i want for christmas is you lawsuit tagandy stone tagvince vance & the valiants tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers