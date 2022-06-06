Menu

5 sent to hospital following multi-vehicle crash on Linc exit in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 6, 2022 8:28 am
Emergency crews on scene following a crash on the westbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway exit to Mohawk Road West on Sun June 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Emergency crews on scene following a crash on the westbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway exit to Mohawk Road West on Sun June 6, 2022. Global News

Five people were sent to hospital following a Sunday afternoon crash on the westbound Lincoln Alexander Parkway.

Hamilton police said the multi-vehicle collision happened around 3 p.m. with several adults suffering serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Traffic on Mohawk Road West was slowed between Golf Links Road and the Linc off-ramp for hours.

Read more: Truck loaded with avocadoes blocks Highway 401 in Mississauga, causes delays

“Driver impairment has been ruled out but all other contributing factors are still under investigation,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“The intersection was closed for approximately six hours for the investigation.”

Anyone with information on the crash can reach out to Hamilton police.

