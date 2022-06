Send this page to someone via email

There were only minor injuries after a police car collided with another vehicle while rushing to a call early Sunday afternoon.

Police said an officer was responding to an emergency with lights and sirens on, when another vehicle turned in front of them near Bonaventure Drive and 94 Avenue S.E.

Read more: Investigation underway into 2 garage fires in northwest Calgary

The cruiser was pushed into a hydrant and transformer. Neither driver was seriously hurt.

An investigation is ongoing.