One sent to hospital following stabbing near Port Coquitlam elementary school

One person was transported to hospital after they were stabbed near an elementary school in Port Coquitlam early Saturday morning, police say.

Just after 1 a.m., police say the victim was stabbed by a group of assailants near the park area at Central Elementary School.

“The victim was able to escape to a safe location and call 911,” Cpl. Paige Kuz said in a press release.

“Although the incident occurred on school grounds after hours, there does not appear to be any nexus between any students at the school and the alleged suspects.”

An investigation has been opened and investigators say this is an isolated incident.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time or that may have CCTV footage in the area, or anyone that has possible information regarding the incident is urged to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

