Man stabbed during violent GTA night: Toronto police

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, one of several incidents that took place during a violent few hours across the GTA.

Toronto police told Global News that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 2:47 a.m. around Roehampton and Broadway avenues.

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the incident. Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident took place the same night as fatal shootings in both Toronto and Brampton that saw two people killed.

Toronto police appealed to the public for information or video footage that could help their investigation.

