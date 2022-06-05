Menu

Crime

Man stabbed during violent GTA night: Toronto police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 5, 2022 11:37 am
RELATED: Toronto police stepped up patrols around Ashbridges Bay Park on Victoria Day Monday after a violent and chaotic Sunday night. Despite pleas for the public to cooperate and increased enforcement, officers responded to a stabbing and reported five arrests on Monday – May 24, 2022

A man in his 30s was stabbed in the early hours of Sunday morning, one of several incidents that took place during a violent few hours across the GTA.

Toronto police told Global News that officers responded to reports of a stabbing at 2:47 a.m. around Roehampton and Broadway avenues.

Read more: 1 dead following overnight shooting in Toronto, police say

Police said a man in his 30s was taken to hospital after the incident. Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

The incident took place the same night as fatal shootings in both Toronto and Brampton that saw two people killed.

Toronto police appealed to the public for information or video footage that could help their investigation.

