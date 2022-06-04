Man arrested almost a month after alleged sexual assault in Saint John

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly happened last month in Saint John.

In a release Friday evening, the Saint John Police Force said a 40-year-old woman was walking in the area of Courtenay Causeway around 3:30 a.m. on May 8.

“She was pushed into the bushes and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man she had met earlier in the evening,” the release said.

Read more: Saint John Police Force officer charged with assault with a weapon

“She was able to escape and flag down motorists who called police. She sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.”

Police say investigators arrested the accused on Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the family protection unit.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect appeared in provincial court on Friday on charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is due back in court for a bail hearing Monday.