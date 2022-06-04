Menu

Crime

Man arrested almost a month after alleged sexual assault in Saint John

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 3:05 pm
A Saint John Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Saint John Police cruiser is shown in this file photo. Travis Fortnum/Global News

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault that allegedly happened last month in Saint John.

In a release Friday evening, the Saint John Police Force said a 40-year-old woman was walking in the area of Courtenay Causeway around 3:30 a.m. on May 8.

“She was pushed into the bushes and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man she had met earlier in the evening,” the release said.

“She was able to escape and flag down motorists who called police. She sustained non-life-threatening physical injuries.”

Police say investigators arrested the accused on Thursday as a result of an ongoing investigation by the family protection unit.

The suspect appeared in provincial court on Friday on charges of sexual assault, uttering threats and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

He is due back in court for a bail hearing Monday.

