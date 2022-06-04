Menu

Crime

46-year-old man found floating in Regina’s Wascana Lake; pronounced dead: Regina police

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 2:05 pm
Wascana Lake in Regina. View image in full screen
Wascana Lake in Regina. Alexa Huffman / Global News

An unresponsive man, 46, was found floating in the water at Wascana Lake at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Regina Police Service said in a news release.

The man was removed from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

Read more: Regina has 2nd-highest crime severity index in the country

The incident is currently under investigation and police are requesting the public to avoid the north side of Wascana Lake. They are also asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information involving the deceased male located floating in the water.

There are no more details available currently, according to the police.

Read more: Saskatoon Police arrest suspect in mid-May homicide

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.

Crime tagPolice tagSaskatchewan News tagRegina News tagWascana Lake tagLegislative tagdeath at wascana lake tag

