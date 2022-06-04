46-year-old man found floating in Regina’s Wascana Lake; pronounced dead: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

An unresponsive man, 46, was found floating in the water at Wascana Lake at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Regina Police Service said in a news release.

The man was removed from the water and pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation and police are requesting the public to avoid the north side of Wascana Lake. They are also asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information involving the deceased male located floating in the water.

There are no more details available currently, according to the police.

Anyone with information that could assist police in this investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500, or your local law enforcement agency, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). The Regina Police Service thanks the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.