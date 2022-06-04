Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Canada

Canada’s health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, tests positive for COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 1:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID' Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID
WATCH: Public health officials trying to determine total number of Canadians with long COVID

Canada’s health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning.

In a tweet, Duclos says he’ll be isolating for 10 days as per public health guidelines.

While isolation requirements vary widely across Canada due to local situations, most provinces only require five days of isolation for fully vaccinated people that test positive for the novel coronavirus. Those who live in high-risk situations or are immunocompromised may have to isolate for 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The news comes just a day after the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) announced that Canadian provinces and territories will stop receiving shipments of COVID-19 rapid tests by the end of 2022.

Trending Stories

With COVID-19 activity dropping in several parts of the country, PHAC said its response to the COVID-19 is entering a new phase.

Though it is cutting shipments, Ottawa will maintain a strategic reserve of 100 million rapid tests, of which 50 million will be earmarked for provinces and territories while the other 50 million will be held to address “general surge requirements,” PHAC told Global News in an email Friday.

— With files from Aaron D’ Andrea

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCanada tagCanada News tagcanada covid tagJean-Yves Duclos tagcanada health tagCOVID-19 Positive tagcovid postive duclos tagduclos covid postive tagduclos tests covid positive taghealth minister duclos tagminister of health canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers