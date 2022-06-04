Ontario COVID numbers: 671 people in hospital, 107 in intensive care

Send this page to someone via email

The province is reporting 671 people in hospital with COVID-19 Saturday, with 107 patients in intensive care.

The latest number of hospitalizations is a slight rise of two patients from Friday’s data. However, this is a drop of 10 patients in intensive care.

This is also a significant drop of 194 hospitalizations in comparison to last Saturday’s hospitalizations which stood at 865.

Of the 671 people hospitalized, around 41 per cent of them were admitted because of the virus, while about 59 per cent were admitted for other reasons but then tested positive for COVID-19.

Last Saturday, 144 people were reported in intensive care units. In the past week, Ontario saw a decrease of 37 patients in ICUs.

Story continues below advertisement

Of those currently in ICU, around 74 per cent of those in intensive care were admitted because of COVID, while around 26 per cent were admitted for other reasons but test positive for COVID-19.

Ten more deaths were recorded on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 13,285.

In terms of COVID cases, Ontario is reporting 901 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. This brings the total case count in the province to 1,306,890.

However, that is an underestimate of the true widespread transmission of the virus due to PCR testing eligibility.

Test positivity with a PCR kit reached 7.9 per cent. Last week, test positivity was at 8.5 per cent.

The government said 9,829 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 3,387 tests currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the province also reported 967 cases were deemed resolved Saturday. A total of 1,284,384 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

There are more than 12.2 million people fully immunized with two doses. There are more than 7.3 million Ontarians who have received the third dose.

According to the latest data, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged 12 and older are double vaccinated against COVID-19.

At least 93 per cent have received only one dose. Only 57 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older received their third dose.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 57 per cent. About 36 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Over 14,200 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 33 million doses have been administered since the rollout of vaccines began in late 2020.