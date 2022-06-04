Menu

Crime

Man wanted in connection to Victoria Day weekend gunfight last year: Toronto police

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted June 4, 2022 10:00 am
Miguel Penny, 28, wanted in connection to a shooting investigation on May 23, 2021.
Miguel Penny, 28, wanted in connection to a shooting investigation on May 23, 2021. Toronto Police

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a gunfight during the Victoria Day long weekend in North York last year.

According to a statement issued by police, emergency crews were called to 17 Shoreham Court, in the Jane Street and Steeles Avenue West area, for reports of a shooting at around 9:45 p.m. on May 23, 2021.

Police allege that a group of males was loitering in a parking lot when another group of males approached them.

Both groups then fired multiple shots at each other before they all fled the area, a statement read.

Trending Stories

Investigators said they have identified one shooter as 28-year-old Miguel Penny.

Police are warning the public that if they see the suspect, to not approach him and call 9-1-1 immediately, as he is considered armed, violent and dangerous, the statement read.

The service is asking anyone who may have more information on this investigation to call police at 416-808-2510 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks' Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks
Stabbing, 5 arrests at Toronto Victoria Day fireworks – May 24, 2022
