Calgary Stampeders win 37-7 against Edmonton Elks in CFL pre-season action

Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Calgary Stampeders improved to 2-0 in CFL pre-season play Friday with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks.

The Elks dropped to 1-1 in exhibition action.

Calgary got on the scoreboard first, early in the opening quarter, as a punt block by George Obinna eventually led to a one-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Tommy Stevens.

The Stampeders struck on their second possession as well, getting a 32-yard field goal from Keiran Burnham.

Calgary added to its lead with five minutes left in the second quarter on a five-yard rushing major from Mills, putting the Stamps up 17-0 at the half.

Edmonton started the third with a single off a missed field goal.

Mills got his second touchdown of the game shortly after, breaking for a 67-yard gain to set up a three-yard rush into the end zone.

There was a lengthy delay midway through the third as Edmonton defensive lineman Kingsley Opara was injured and required an ambulance, bringing both teams on the field to offer support.

View image in full screen Edmonton Elks defensive lineman Kingsley Opara was injured on Friday night. Eric Beck/Global News

The Stampeders went up 27-1 with three minutes left in the third when a Malcom Lee interception led to a 41-yard field goal by Burnham.

Calgary’s assault continued to start the fourth as QB Chase Fourcade found Juston Christian in the end zone for a 27-yard TD.

Burnam added a 49-yard field goal after a Raheem Wilson pick.

Edmonton finally got a significant score with six minutes left in the game as quarterback Kai Locksley took it in on a two-yard sneak for an unconverted TD. The Elks were 0-7 at home last season.

The Stampeders launch the regular season next Thursday when they host Montreal. The Elks are in Vancouver to face the B.C. Lions next Saturday.

NOTES: Elks QB Nick Arbuckle didn’t dress for the game after being injured in last week’s exhibition win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he was 10-for-11 passing. … Calgary rested many of its top players, including quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, receivers Reggie Begelton and Kamar Jorden, OL Sean McEwen and linebackers Jameer Thurman and Cameron Judge. … It was Stand With Ukraine night in Edmonton, with $15 tickets and net proceeds going to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

