Elks back home for pre-season finale against Stampeders

Send this page to someone via email

Last season, the Edmonton Elks failed to win a home game for the first time in their history. It’s only pre-season, but the Elks will look to give the home fans a victory on Friday night as they host the Calgary Stampeders on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium.

It will be the last chance for the younger players looking to make the 2022 Elks roster. Head coach Chris Jones says for the veterans, this a game they can’t afford to take for granted.

“A lot of decisions are yet to be made so you have to show why you’re an ‘A’ group guy,” Jones said. “If you don’t come to this game and bring your ‘A’ game then you may not be an ‘A’ group guy tomorrow. That’s just a part of pro football, which is evaluation.”

Edmonton Elks head coach Chris Jones on Friday’s pre-season game being very important for the veterans

More veterans will suit for the Elks on Friday, including linebackers Deon Lacey and Adam Konar, defensive backs Ed Gainey and Aaron Grymes, running back James Wilder Junior, kicker Sergio Castillo and 2021 CFL receiving champion Kenny Lawler.

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford on adjusting to the pro game after playing in USports with Waterloo

Taylor Cornelius will get the start at quarterback after going 3 of 5 for 37 yards and scoring one rushing touchdown in the Elks 30-20 pre-season win last week in Winnipeg over the Blue Bombers. Tre Ford and Kai Locksley will see action in the second half. Last week’s starter Nick Arbuckle won’t play because of an upper body injury but is expected to be available for week one.

Edmonton Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius on the quarterback competition in training camp

CFL teams will need to submit their final roster cuts to the CFL by Saturday night.

Story continues below advertisement

The following are the projected offensive and defensive starters for the Elks:

Offence

Quarterback: Taylor Cornelius

Running back: James Wilder Jr. (fullback: Ante Milanovich-Litre)

Offensive line: Antonio Garcia, David Foucault, David Beard, Mark Korte, Colin Kelly

Receivers: Derel Walker, Kenny Lawler, Emmaneul Arceneaux, Daniel Vandervoort, Mike Jones

Defence

Defensive line: Thomas Costigan, Kingsley Opara, Jake Ceresna, Pharoah McKeever

Linebackers: Adam Konar, Deon Lacey, Jeremie Dominique

Defensive backs: Jhavonte Dean, Ed Gainey, Matthew Elam, Aaron Grymes, Nafees Lyon

You can hear live coverage of Friday’s pre-season game between the Elks and Bombers on 630 CHED starting with Countdown to Kickoff with Brenden Escott at 5:30 p.m.

The opening kickoff on The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will be at 7 p.m. with Morley Scott and Dave Campbell calling all of the live action.

Plus, hear analysis from two-time Grey Cup Champion and former Edmonton offensive lineman Blake Dermott with David Boles reporting from the Elks sidelines.

Advertisement