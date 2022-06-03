7-year-old Irish boy with terminal cancer becomes honorary member of North Shore Rescue

Send this page to someone via email

A young boy from Ireland has been given the honour of becoming a member of North Shore Rescue.

Members of the well-known group routinely answer the call for help and they were able to include seven-year-old Adam.

He has dreams of becoming a first responder in his home country but sadly, Adam has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

He has been given about six months to live.

His family put out a worldwide plea to first responders, asking for their support and that caught the attention of the North Shore Rescue team.

“He loves police and firefighters so with North Shore Rescue, I immediately thought of the series that we did and perhaps giving him an opportunity to be a rescuer on a mission with us,” Mike Danks, team leader of North Shore Rescue told Global News.

The team put together a video of a long-line rescue and enlisted Adam’s help.

They got Adam to send in some voice clips that could be used in the video.

“I thought through North Shore Rescue, we have the series, we have some footage that we could kind of blend Adam into,” Danks added.

“Adam got through about half of those before he got really sick again and he wasn’t able to do anymore.”

Danks said they had a jacket made for Adam that they sent to Ireland for when Adam is feeling better.

“When you hear his voice in there, it just melts your heart,” he added.

Peg Leg Films helped put the video together for Adam to help create global awareness of the impact cancer is having on everyone around the world.

Danks and the North Shore Rescue team are also raising money for Cops for Cancer.

“We’re so lucky,” Danks said. “We’re able to do this and we’re not living with cancer so I think the onus is on us to give back and that’s what North Shore Rescue does and Cops for Cancer does.”

“Let’s show (Adam) that Canada cares.”