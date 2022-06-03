New Brunswick food banks grapple with increasing demand

The cost of living continues to rise and that means places like Greener Village are seeing more and more demand for food bank services.

Greener Village, a food bank based on Fredericton’s north side, said May was the busiest month on record for the organization, having given out more than $220,000 worth of food assistance.

“We served over 1,400 families in May alone. That’s about 4,000 people who got food resources from us,” Boyd said in an interview on Friday.

“You know there were a lot of families who were just squeaking by and now with the expenses rising so quickly they aren’t able to cope with that.”

He said there are a lot of people who were managing to get by, but now cannot. About 11 per cent of the clients Greener Village served in May were new to the organization and its services.

“We always see some new families and then some families that are also kind of dropping away because they no longer need us for various reasons, but in May we kind of saw a lot of new families and all our families from before continuing to come because the situation is becoming very challenging for people who are trying to met the rising cost of energy, meet the rising cost of lodging, and the food cost that are also climbing at the same time,” Boyd said.

“So it’s a hard environment for people who are struggling.”

The next challenge is the supply.

Boyd said while demand is increasing, donations aren’t where they should be to keep up. He said the organization has stepped in and purchased some necessities in bulk.

“It’s only about a week’s worth of food in that food hamper but not having to worry about food for that week can make the difference,” he said.

He said people should feel confident in the organization’s ability to keep them supplied with the food they need and not to feel concerned about coming by to ask for help.

“Don’t let yourself go hungry, we’re here to help,” he said. “There is no reason for anyone to go hungry in our community.”

Greener Village’s situation isn’t unique, though.

Stephane Sirois, the executive director with the New Brunswick Food Depot, says food banks are seeing an increase in demand at or above 30 per cent.

“Some food banks have seen more and some have seen less but on average, easily over 30 per cent,” he said in an interview by Zoom on Friday.

He believes with the current situation facing the economy and the energy sector, the number will keep rising.

“Now with everything, it’s a perfect storm,” he said. “If you’re lower or medium income, it’s a struggle. If you have kids or a family, it’s coming from all directions.”

Statistics Canada says consumers paid 9.7 per cent more for food at stores in April compared with a year ago, the largest increase since September 1981.

Sirois also said many places, including food banks, are still trying to repair the impact COVID-19 has had on the supply chain. He said some foods and materials are still very difficult to get, including breakfast cereal.

He, too, says people should reach out if they need help.

“Reach out. Don’t be shy to reach out,” he said.

