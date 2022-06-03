STARS airlifts victim from serious crash near Caroline, Alta.

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties say one person was airlifted to hospital after a serious crash south of Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP said a single-vehicle rollover occurred around 11:30 a.m. Friday on Highway 54 at Range Road 55, just east of Caroline, Alta.

Police said the driver of the vehicle had serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

Early Friday afternoon, police said Highway 54 at Range Road 55 was closed so an RCMP collision analyst can visit the scene.

At around 1:30 p.m., RCMP reopened Highway 54 to traffic.