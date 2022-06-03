Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
View Full Results
Crime

Hamilton police investigate early afternoon shooting in Stoney Creek

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 3, 2022 2:55 pm
Hamilton Police on scene at a residential neighbourhood near Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek. Investigators say a person was shot at in broad daylight on June 3, 2022. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police on scene at a residential neighbourhood near Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek. Investigators say a person was shot at in broad daylight on June 3, 2022. Global News

Hamilton police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city’s east end.

Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Indy Bharaj says the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood near Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek.

Read more: 19-year-old arrested in connection with threats that closed Westdale Secondary School in Hamilton

It’s believed a person was shot at just after 12:30 p.m., but not hit.

There were no injuries. A suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Trending Stories

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

 

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagHamilton Police Service tagDrive-by Shooting tagHamilton Shooting tagindy bharaj tagNorth Service Road tagshooting in stoney creek tagdartmouth gate tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers