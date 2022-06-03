Hamilton police investigate early afternoon shooting in Stoney Creek

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Hamilton police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city’s east end.

Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Indy Bharaj says the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood near Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek.

It’s believed a person was shot at just after 12:30 p.m., but not hit.

There were no injuries. A suspect vehicle fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

More to come.

Media Relations Officer will be on scene at North Service Rd and DartMouth Gate for 3:00p.m. to speak about the recent shooting . — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 3, 2022

Advertisement