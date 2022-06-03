Hamilton police investigate early afternoon shooting in Stoney Creek

Hamilton police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting in the city’s east end.
Hamilton Police Service spokesperson Indy Bharaj says the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood near Dartmouth Gate and North Service Road in Stoney Creek.
It’s believed a person was shot at just after 12:30 p.m., but not hit.
There were no injuries. A suspect vehicle fled the scene.
An investigation is ongoing.
More to come.
