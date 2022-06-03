Volunteer-led Team Rubicon to help Peterborough with storm damage cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

Volunteer-based disaster response organization Team Rubicon Canada will be deployed in the City of Peterborough to assist with cleanup and recovery efforts following the May 21 windstorm.

On Friday, the city announced Team Rubicon will, over the next few weeks, assist with cleanup of tree debris and limbs that are on the ground and move debris to the curb for green waste collection. The teams are made up of military veterans, first responders and civilians who assess damage and formulate a safe work plan at no cost to homeowners.

“Even with the extraordinary support our community has provided one another, there are still residents who are struggling to deal with downed trees and property damage,” stated Mayor Diane Therrien.

Story continues below advertisement

“This dedicated group of trained volunteers will thankfully be able to assist our residents who might not be able to afford to hire help. The City is grateful for the support that Team Rubicon will offer residents, and grateful to 211 Ontario for their support.”

Each Team Rubicon crew will make arrangements with the property owner to undertake any work on site before work begins. Services are being offered to residents who own and occupy their property and currently receive the City of Peterborough property tax assistance program, according to the following qualifications:

Low income senior aged 65 years or older receiving benefits under the Guaranteed Income Supplement or the Guaranteed Annual Income System.

Low Income person aged 55-64 with a combined taxable income of less than $30,000 per year.

Low income person with a disability receiving benefits under the Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP).

Eligible residents who would like assistance from Team Rubicon can complete a request form online at https://arcg.is/iSqOX or dial 211 to request service by phone. The helpline that assists residents access community, social and government services.

Visit the city’s Storm Response website for more information on green waste collection and drop-off information. For more information on Team Rubicon, visit their website.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to be working with the City of Peterborough during this challenging time for the community,” stated Dave McAllister, Team Rubicon Canada’s director of programs and operations. “Our teams are on the ground and ready to put their disaster response skills to work to support the residents of Peterborough and help accelerate their recovery in the wake of this disaster.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city notes any material that exceeds the size or weight for its green waste collection may be collected through a Special Green Waste Collection that will take place several weeks later, when the city has the resources available.