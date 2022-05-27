Peterborough storm response offers green waste drop-off site, garbage collection adjustments

Send this page to someone via email

In the wake of last weekend’s storm, the City of Peterborough is offering a temporary green waste drop-off site starting on Saturday.

The site will open at 425 Kennedy Rd. and run daily from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are asked to enter the site from River Road South as Highway 115 is reduced to one lane in the area next to the location.

Residents can bring trees, bushes, leaves and sticks resulting from the storm which claimed the lives of 11 Ontario residents and left a path of destruction.

The city says until further notice there will be no disposal fees for residents as part of the storm recovery effort.

Certain green waste, such as grass clippings and garden waste, will not be accepted at the temporary drop-off site but can be put out through the regular curbside green waste collection program or taken to the Bensfort Road landfill.

The temporary green waste drop-off site will not be accepting any other type of waste generated by the storm, including construction materials and food waste.

Earlier this week the city declared a state of emergency.

Regular green waste curbside collection program

There is no limit on the quantity of green waste that can be placed at the curb; however, the city says it must be put out within guidelines on sizes and weights to allow crews to handle the material. Green waste includes brush, branches, hedge and tree trimmings, grass clippings, leaves, house and garden plants, trimmings and small quantities of sod (within weight limits).

All brush and branches must be tied in bundles up to one metre (three feet) in length and 30 centimetres (12 inches) in diameter, weighing no more than 23 kilograms (50 pounds). Larger size items cannot be loaded into the collection vehicle.

Stumps, soil and stones are not accepted through the green waste collection.

As an alternative to curbside collection, the city accepts green waste at the Bensfort landfill at a fee of $7 for 100 kilograms or less of material, or $95 per tonne for the entire load.

For green waste collection inquiries, call 705-745-1386.

Garbage and recycling collection

For the waste collection periods of May 24-27 and May 31-June 3, the city is adjusting its garbage collection guidelines to allow one extra garbage bag or one extra garbage can (lift) to be put out for collection for each household, increasing the limit to three from two, to accommodate the disposal of spoiled food due to the extended power outages.

A lift is defined as:

One plastic garbage bag no greater than 66 centimetres by 90 centimetres and a maximum of 23 kilograms (50 pounds) in weight;

One garbage can no greater than 125 litres (30 gallons) with side handles and a lid and 23 kilograms (50 pounds) in weight; or

One item less than one metre (three feet) in length and 23 kilograms (50 pounds) in weight.

Peterborough residents may also take garbage directly to the landfill at 1260 Bensfort Rd. during operating hours of Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and on Saturday 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Standard tipping fees apply.

For garbage collection matters, call 705-745-1386. For general waste management related questions, call 705-742-7777, ext. 1657.

Recyclable materials can be left curbside or taken to the Recycling Depot on Pido Road at no charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Charging stations and showers

For anyone who has water issues, the city is providing access to showers at the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre at 775 Brealey Drive.

Individuals must ask to use the showers to get access to the amenities at the facilities.

For those looking to charge electronic devices and electronic mobility aids, the following locations are available for charging devices during their regular operating hours:

Healthy Planet Arena at 911 Monaghan Rd.

Peterborough Museum and Archives at 300 Hunter St. East

Peterborough Public Library at 345 Aylmer St. North

Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre at 775 Brealey Dr.