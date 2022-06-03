OPP investigating Facebook Marketplace meet-up turned robbery in Norfolk, Ont.

Norfolk OPP are investigating a robbery after an exchange arranged online did not go according to plan.
Police were called to Lingwood Drive in Waterford shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
OPP say a couple met up with a person who wanted to purchase an item they had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace and agreed to meet at the Lingwood Park.
When they arrived, a man grabbed the unnamed item and fled.
The victim chased after him, at which time a firearm was displayed.
The man was last seen running eastbound on Lingwood Drive through a wooded area.
The suspect is described as a man in his early 20s and approximately five feet six inches tall with a thin build and short, buzzed hair.
He was wearing a black hoodie and black pants and had a blue mask covering his face.
He was also carrying a shoulder bag that stretched across his chest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
— with files from 980 CFPL’s Natalie Lovie
