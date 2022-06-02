Menu

Crime

3 dead, including shooter, after shooting at Iowa church: police

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted June 2, 2022 10:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Biden calls on Republicans senators to allow gun control measures to come up for a vote' Biden calls on Republicans senators to allow gun control measures to come up for a vote
U.S. President Joe Biden called on Republican senators to allow bills, specifically gun control measures, to come up for a vote in an address on recent mass shootings across the country. The President called for a number of measures that have historically been blocked by Republicans in Congress, including raising the age at which adults can buy guns and repealing the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers from being sued for violence perpetrated by people carrying their weapons.

Two people and a shooter died Thursday night in a shooting outside a church in Ames, Iowa, authorities said.

The three people died outside the Cornerstone Church, a megachurch on the outskirts of Ames, according to the Story County Sheriff’s Office. The church is near Interstate 35, about 30 miles (48.28 kilometers) north of Des Moines.

The sheriff’s office didn’t give details about the shooting but told KCCI-TV that they received multiple calls at 6:51 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says there was no longer a threat to the public.

