Edmonton’s Kingsway Legion no longer at risk of closing: ‘We’re back up and running’

It wasn’t long ago when Edmonton’s Royal Canadian Legion Kingsway Branch #175 was at risk of closing for good.

The pandemic, overdue bills and looming repairs meant the community hub was in dire need of help.

Now, there are sighs of relief.

“It was just like a whole weight came off my shoulders and I can start relaxing now,” said Ron Wills, financial chairman and past president of Kingsway Legion Branch #175.

At a committee meeting this week, Wills asked for a reduction in property taxes, saying the legion’s 2020 bill was assessed at an old rate.

Councillors made a motion to credit the legion what it was billed in 2020 — $35,253 plus interest and penalties for a total of about $48,000.

“There was some interest being charged on what should not have been charged,” Ward Dene councillor Aaron Paquette said.

“I wanted to go further and ensure we got rid of the interest that was being charged.”

The city said legions are exempt from property tax except for areas licensed under the Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Act.

According to the city, in 2020, the legion raised a concern about the amount of taxable space, suggesting two banquet halls should not be considered licensed.

In 2021, the facility’s taxable space was modified after AGLC noted the banquet halls are only licensed while in use and not 100 per cent of the time.

Had the exemption included the banquet hall space in 2020, the property tax exemption would have been higher and the municipal taxes owing reduced by $35,253.

“If I get confirmation from the tax branch that we can forgive all those extra charges — then when it comes to council all it needs to do is be ratified and I can’t see why anyone would be against that,” Paquette said.

Back in business

Wills says at Edmonton’s biggest legion branch, things are returning to normal. The facility is getting lots of bookings and membership is on the rise.

“Last month we were up to full capacity in all our sports leagues, so it was awesome,” Wills said.

“We’ve got people coming in, revenue starting to flow again — much, much better.”

Between the crowdfunding campaign Wills started in February and the possible return from the city — he said they’ve reached their goal.

Wills is thankful to the community for stepping up and helping when their situation turned dire.

“It’s getting better every day now that we’re getting the word out that we are very viable now,” Wills explained. “Everybody’s just ecstatic.”

If the motion is passed by city council, the adjustment will be made retroactively and any penalties will be erased as early as next week.

