Sherwood Park man charged with sexual assault of youth during massage session

A 60-year-old man from Sherwood Park, Alta., has been arrested and charged following a sexual assault investigation involving a female youth.

On April 28, RCMP received a report from a girl saying she was sexually assaulted during a massage session at a home massage therapy business.

An investigation was done and Dean Cherneski, 60, was charged with sexual assault.

Cherneski was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 15.

RCMP said they couldn’t provide any more details as the case is before the courts. However, they believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone affected to contact Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or local police.

Anonymous tips can be provided using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) and online at www.P3Tips.com.

If you have experienced any form of sexual violence or assault, support is available. To be connected with crisis support or to find sexual assault support services in Alberta:

Call toll free: 1-866-403-8000 (9 am to 9 pm daily, 170+ languages)

Text: 1-866-403-8000