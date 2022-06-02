Knife-wielding man wreaks havoc in Headingley-area business, RCMP say

An armed Ontario man was arrested after a tense situation at a Headingley-area business Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said.
Police said they were called to the business around 6:30 p.m., where they say a suspect brandishing a large knife was smashing things and acting in a dangerous manner.
According to police, the man was in a “highly agitated state” and began harming himself by running into objects inside the business.
Police were able to arrest him after deploying a taser, and seized the knife.
The man, 39, was taken to hospital and, once cleared, was formally arrested for mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He was released with a court date, police said.
