Crime

Knife-wielding man wreaks havoc in Headingley-area business, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 3:07 pm
Headingley RCMP seized this knife Wednesday.
Headingley RCMP seized this knife Wednesday. Manitoba RCMP

An armed Ontario man was arrested after a tense situation at a Headingley-area business Wednesday, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police said they were called to the business around 6:30 p.m., where they say a suspect brandishing a large knife was smashing things and acting in a dangerous manner.

According to police, the man was in a “highly agitated state” and began harming himself by running into objects inside the business.

Read more: Man charged after holding staff, patrons at knifepoint in Winnipeg business: police

Police were able to arrest him after deploying a taser, and seized the knife.

The man, 39, was taken to hospital and, once cleared, was formally arrested for mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He was released with a court date, police said.

