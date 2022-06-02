Menu

Crime

Little Grand Rapids man charged in Wednesday stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 2:44 pm
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment.
RCMP Little Grand Rapids detachment. RCMP

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in a Wednesday evening stabbing at a Little Grand Rapids First Nation home.

Police said they were called to the residence around 7:15 p.m., where they found a 37-year-old stabbing victim with serious injuries. The man was taken to the local nursing station.

Read more: Winnipeg cops arrest 2 after Notre Dame bar stabbing

A suspect from the community, 27, was identified and is now in custody facing charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Police said he was also the subject of an outstanding warrant for assault and failure to comply.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say' Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say
Rash of long weekend stabbings part of grim trend, Winnipeg police say – May 25, 2022
