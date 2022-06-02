Little Grand Rapids man charged in Wednesday stabbing, Manitoba RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in a Wednesday evening stabbing at a Little Grand Rapids First Nation home.

Police said they were called to the residence around 7:15 p.m., where they found a 37-year-old stabbing victim with serious injuries. The man was taken to the local nursing station.

A suspect from the community, 27, was identified and is now in custody facing charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Police said he was also the subject of an outstanding warrant for assault and failure to comply.

Little Grand Rapids RCMP continue to investigate.

