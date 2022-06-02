Winnipeg Goldeyes team up with brewers for 1-day Manitoba beer celebration

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and Manitoba’s craft breweries are teaming up for a one-day, sud-filled festival of all things beer.

“Ballpark Brewfest” will be held at Shaw Park on Saturday, July 23 from 2-6 p.m.

The event will feature samples from dozens of Manitoba craft breweries as well as food from the Goldeyes’ vendors to go along with it.

“Ballpark Brewfest appeals to all Manitobans, regardless of their craft beer knowledge,” the team says in a statement.

“For those new to craft beer, general admission tickets (priced at $50) will provide guests the opportunity to sample all Manitoba breweries in one convenient location.”

VIP tickets are also available for $80 – that will get you into the ballpark an hour early, and have you take a souvenir glass with you when you leave.

In addition to 2 oz. samples included with your ticket, the Goldeyes say you can also purchase tokens that will get you half a pint of your favourite brews.

It’s not the first initiative the Goldeyes have unveiled in support of Manitoba’s emerging beer industry, expanding their popular Craft Beer Corner to exclusively include local beer.

““The Goldeyes expanded this in 2022 by not only having craft beer on draft at the Craft Beer Corner, but also, we are proud to say that all canned beer in the ballpark is 100 per cent Manitoba made,” General Manager Andrew Collier, explains.

You can purchase tickets for Ballpark Brewfest on Ticketmaster.

