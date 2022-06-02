Menu

Traffic

3 children recovering after being struck by car during field trip to UBC Botanical Gardens

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 11:29 am
UBC botanical garden View image in full screen
Police said the students were on a field trip to the UBC Botanical Garden. Google Street View

Three children are recovering Thursday after an incident during a field trip to the University of British Columbia on Wednesday.

UBC RCMP said a fourth-grade class was visiting the botanical gardens when they were struck by a vehicle that veered off the road and landed on the sidewalk.

The children are between nine and 10 years old and were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

B.C. researchers developing 'insect forecasting' system

Police said the driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries and they do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

