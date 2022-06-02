3 children recovering after being struck by car during field trip to UBC Botanical Gardens

Send this page to someone via email

Three children are recovering Thursday after an incident during a field trip to the University of British Columbia on Wednesday.

UBC RCMP said a fourth-grade class was visiting the botanical gardens when they were struck by a vehicle that veered off the road and landed on the sidewalk.

The children are between nine and 10 years old and were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2:00 Vancouver City Council approves SkyTrain extension to UBC plan Vancouver City Council approves SkyTrain extension to UBC plan – Mar 30, 2022

Police said the driver was treated on the scene for minor injuries and they do not believe the driver was intoxicated.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.