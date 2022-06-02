SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Where the Ontario leaders are on voting day for the 2022 election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2022 7:32 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario Election: A look back at key moments ahead of provincial election' Ontario Election: A look back at key moments ahead of provincial election
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Election: A look back at key moments ahead of provincial election.

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ontario PC election night event. No time or location given.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Hamilton: Voting. 9:30 a.m., Melrose United Church, 86 Homewood Ave.

Hamilton: Ontario NDP election night event. 9 p.m., Hamilton Convention Centre, Wentworth Ballroom, 1 Summers Ln

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Woodbridge: Voting. 10:30 a.m., Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena, 5020 Highway 7

Trending Stories

Woodbridge: Ontario Liberal election night event. 7 p.m., Paramount Events Centre, 222 Rowntree Dairy Rd

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Sign wave with volunteers and supporters. 7:30 a.m., intersection of Imperial Rd S and Wellington St W

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph: Voting. 10 a.m., Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St

Guelph: Lunch with campaign team and volunteers. 12:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd S

Guelph: Sign wave with volunteers and supporters. 5:30 p.m., intersection of Wellington St E and Gordon St, Guelph

Guelph: Delivers election night speech. Approximately around 10 p.m., Royal City Ballroom, Delta Hotels by Marriott Guelph Conference Centre, 50 Stone Rd W.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Ontario Election tagOntario Liberals tagontario ndp tagOntario election 2022 tagPC Party tagOntario 2022 Election tagOntario Greens tagElection Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers