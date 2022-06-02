Where the Ontario leaders are on voting day for the 2022 election

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Here’s where the leaders of Ontario’s main political parties are today:

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford

Toronto: Ontario PC election night event. No time or location given.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath

Hamilton: Voting. 9:30 a.m., Melrose United Church, 86 Homewood Ave.

Hamilton: Ontario NDP election night event. 9 p.m., Hamilton Convention Centre, Wentworth Ballroom, 1 Summers Ln

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca

Woodbridge: Voting. 10:30 a.m., Woodbridge Pool and Memorial Arena, 5020 Highway 7

Woodbridge: Ontario Liberal election night event. 7 p.m., Paramount Events Centre, 222 Rowntree Dairy Rd

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner

Guelph: Sign wave with volunteers and supporters. 7:30 a.m., intersection of Imperial Rd S and Wellington St W

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph: Voting. 10 a.m., Guelph City Hall, 1 Carden St

Guelph: Lunch with campaign team and volunteers. 12:30 p.m., Mike Schreiner Campaign Office, 265 Edinburgh Rd S

Guelph: Sign wave with volunteers and supporters. 5:30 p.m., intersection of Wellington St E and Gordon St, Guelph

Guelph: Delivers election night speech. Approximately around 10 p.m., Royal City Ballroom, Delta Hotels by Marriott Guelph Conference Centre, 50 Stone Rd W.