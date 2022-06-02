Protesters gather outside Calgary hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying

A small group of protesters could be seen outside of the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday evening.
Calgary Police Service said they received a call at around 8:40 p.m. of people gathering outside the hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying.
Police said no arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., and there was no violence at the scene.
Everyone in attendance has been cooperative, police added.
Truedau is set to participate in a signing ceremony with the Siksika Nation Nioksskaistamik (Chief) Ouray Crowfoot. The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller will also be in attendance.
