Protesters gather outside Calgary hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A small group of protesters could be seen outside of the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday evening.

Calgary Police Service said they received a call at around 8:40 p.m. of people gathering outside the hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying.

Police said no arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., and there was no violence at the scene.

Everyone in attendance has been cooperative, police added.

Truedau is set to participate in a signing ceremony with the Siksika Nation Nioksskaistamik (Chief) Ouray Crowfoot. The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller will also be in attendance.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Global News

View image in full screen Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Global News