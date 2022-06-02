Menu

Canada

Protesters gather outside Calgary hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying

By Demi Knight Global News
Posted June 2, 2022 1:17 am
Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022.
Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Global News

A small group of protesters could be seen outside of the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday evening.

Calgary Police Service said they received a call at around 8:40 p.m. of people gathering outside the hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is staying.

Police said no arrests had been made as of 10:30 p.m., and there was no violence at the scene.

Everyone in attendance has been cooperative, police added.

Read more: Protesters yelling racial slurs force Justin Trudeau to adapt Surrey, B.C. event

Truedau is set to participate in a signing ceremony with the Siksika Nation Nioksskaistamik (Chief) Ouray Crowfoot. The Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller will also be in attendance.

Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Global News
Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Protesters gather outside the Fairmont Palliser hotel in Calgary Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Global News
