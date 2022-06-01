Menu

Canada

Netherlands couple searching for family of WWII soldier born in Penticton, B.C.

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 9:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Searching for family of WWII soldier born in Penticton' Searching for family of WWII soldier born in Penticton
Searching for family of WWII soldier born in Penticton

A couple in the Netherlands are on a mission to find the family of a WWII soldier who was born in Penticton, B.C.

Berry and Yvonne Swarthoff have adopted the grave of Leslie Frank Bull through Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

“The only thing [I got was the] adoption certificate and I told my wife we have to search for this family,” said Berry.

“Because you know, it’s an honor and a privilege to do because we don’t want to leave them alone.”

According to the couple, Bull was born in Penticton on November 28, 1924, to Frank and Barbara May Bull.

Read more: Second World War veteran turns 102 years old in Penticton, B.C.

At age 19 he served with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles before being killed in action on October 24, 1944. Bull is now buried at the Adegem Canadian War Cemetery in Belgium.

“I know when he was born, his birthplace, his parents, his serial number, his engagements. When he disembarked and the date and the date of his death, that’s all I knew because you can’t choose your adoption. It’s given by you by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission who is working together with the cemetery,” said Berry.

The couple turned to Facebook posting what little information they had in a Penticton community group hoping to connect with the family.

They have yet to find his loved ones but said they have been sent more information including a photo of when Leslie was a child and a newspaper article about him.

“Sometimes it takes a long search and [you don’t] always get the answers right away. But I was amazed at what your local people already sent. My email is full,” said Berry.
“We just want to find family. There’s family there. I didn’t know if they [moved] out from Penticton or whatever, but we hope we will find somebody you know.”

Berry said just over 1300 Canadian soldiers are buried at Adegem Canadian War Cemetery and all of the gravesites have been adopted.

“Because these people came from of course the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and we thought we can’t leave them alone. Somebody has to look after them because it’s not always easy for the family to come over,” said Berry.

The pair said that history is their passion. They’ve been collecting memorabilia, taking care of soldiers’ graves, and reuniting families for years.

“We were still young, maybe 18 or 19 years old and we started he started to collect uniforms and memorabilia. And now we have our own museum,” said Yvonne. “So, we show people the beautiful uniforms and the stories behind it. So, what is more [exciting] that we go to the graves and bring a face to it too and tell their stories and make it more alive than forgotten.”
Berry and Yvonne say that they will continue to take care of Bull’s gravesite and hope to connect with the family to let them know he is not alone.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
