Strathmore RCMP investigating abduction of child who has since returned home safely

The RCMP is investigating a child abduction in Strathmore, Alta.

Officers said it happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a girl was walking home from her school bus drop-off at around 3:30 p.m.

The youth was approached by two men in a white pick-up truck and was forced into the vehicle and brought to a residence, RCMP said.

The girl has since returned home safely.

“While at that residence, the young female was able to escape and flee the area and was later found by a family member who alerted police,” Staff Sgt. Mark Wielgosz with Strathmore RCMP said.

The girl was found at around 5:30 p.m. by a family member who was looking for her, RCMP said, and police were called shortly after.

Wielgosz said the abduction was “violent in nature” and following her escape, the victim was taken to Calgary Children’s Hospital.

“There was force exerted on the young female victim to get her into the vehicle, as well as at the residence where she was ultimately able to escape from,” he said. “We’re still determining the nature, scope and extent of her injuries, but she is safe and recovering at this time.”

RCMP said it’s investigating the abduction “as a priority” and has had “specialized support units” assisting in the case but doesn’t yet have a clear description of the suspects or the vehicle involved.

“We’re dealing with a very young female student,” Wielgosz said. “The investigation is complex (and) involves specialized interviews with a young person.

“Unfortunately, we’re very limited on details right now. We do know there were two male suspects, both clean shaven, in a white pick-up truck. Of course, our investigation is ongoing to identify further details that we can provide to the public.”

Officers said they are notifying the public in hopes residents will be “extra vigilant with their children as a precaution.”

“I fully appreciate this incident may be both unsettling and disturbing. Our detachment has increased patrols and visibility in our communities,” Wielgosz said.

“Our priority is to ensure public safety and to conduct a thorough investigation. We are also taking steps to support the victim in this matter.

“I can assure our residents we remain committed to the safety of our community and will provide more information as quickly as we can.”

The RCMP said they would release more information about the investigation as it becomes available.