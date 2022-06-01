Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Coquitlam RCMP torch run to support Special Olympics BC

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Support for Special Olympics' Support for Special Olympics
We chat with Special Olympics ambassador, Ava Grantham, and her dad, Paul, about an upcoming fundraiser that aims to help Special Olympics Canada rebound after the pandemic.

Runners in the Lower Mainland are lacing up their shoes to show their support for Special Olympics BC.

The Coquitlam RCMP is holding their Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC on June 2, 2022.

“Led by law enforcement agencies, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is open to anyone who wants to support Special Olympics BC’s empowering year-round sport, youth, and health programs for people with intellectual disabilities,” Cpl. Paige Kuz, a Coquitlam RCMP officer, said in a release.

Participants are raising funds for Special Olympics BC’s year-round programs and competitions.

The Coquitlam RCMP is inviting all community members to attend the torch run, which will be located at Spirit Square, 3000 Burlington Drive in Coquitlam, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Trending Stories

Read more: 450 Special Olympics athletes compete in Saskatoon after two-year pause

Story continues below advertisement

There will also be a barbecue and 50/50 raffle draw.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coquitlam tagBC RCMP tagSpecial Olympics tagCoquitlam RCMP tagSpecial Olympics BC tagTorch Run tagTorch run coquitlam tagTorch run RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers