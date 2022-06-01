Coquitlam RCMP torch run to support Special Olympics BC

Send this page to someone via email

Runners in the Lower Mainland are lacing up their shoes to show their support for Special Olympics BC.

The Coquitlam RCMP is holding their Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics BC on June 2, 2022.

“Led by law enforcement agencies, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is open to anyone who wants to support Special Olympics BC’s empowering year-round sport, youth, and health programs for people with intellectual disabilities,” Cpl. Paige Kuz, a Coquitlam RCMP officer, said in a release.

Participants are raising funds for Special Olympics BC’s year-round programs and competitions.

The Coquitlam RCMP is inviting all community members to attend the torch run, which will be located at Spirit Square, 3000 Burlington Drive in Coquitlam, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All are welcome to attend the Law Enforcement Torch Run hosted by the Coquitlam RCMP including BBQ and 50/50 raffle. June 2nd, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 3000 Burlington Drive, Coquitlam, BC. https://t.co/BEGLvpvtbU pic.twitter.com/SN1ZuXPraU — CQ RCMP (@cqrcmp) June 1, 2022

There will also be a barbecue and 50/50 raffle draw.