Politics

Councillors appointed to fill 2 vacant Toronto wards

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 3:29 pm
Toronto City Hall is seen in this Dec. 22, 2021 file photo. View image in full screen
Toronto City Hall is seen in this Dec. 22, 2021 file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News

Toronto city council has appointed councillors for two wards left vacant after resignations earlier this year.

The City of Toronto said in a news release Wednesday that Joe Mihevc has been appointed for Ward 10 — Spadina-Fort York and Robin Buxton Potts for Ward 13 — Toronto Centre.

Joe Cressy was previously the councillor for Ward 10. He announced his resignation earlier this year, saying he was leaving politics for a position at George Brown College.

Read more: Toronto city councillor Joe Cressy announces resignation, joins George Brown College

Kristyn Wong-Tam represented Ward 13 before announcing her resignation in order to run for the NDP in the provincial election.

Mihevc previously served as a Toronto city councillor, while Potts was Wong-Tam’s chief of staff.

In the release, the City said that last month council declared the seats vacant and approved a process to fill them by appointment.

Read more: Kristyn Wong-Tam resigning from Toronto city council, running as Ontario NDP candidate

The City said that council must fill vacancies when it is more than 90 days until the next municipal election, which is on Oct. 24.

Trending Stories

Byelections are not allowed to take place after March 31 in an election year.

The appointment process included a total of 27 candidates.

Click to play video: 'Toronto councillor Joe Cressy reflects on leaving City Hall' Toronto councillor Joe Cressy reflects on leaving City Hall
Toronto councillor Joe Cressy reflects on leaving City Hall – Apr 11, 2022

