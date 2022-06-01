Man taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Toronto’s east end

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, officials say.
Toronto police said the collision happened at St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road.
Police said a vehicle collided with a pole and the driver was trapped.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics said the man may have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.
Police said those travelling through the area could expect delays.
