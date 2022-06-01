Man taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision happened at St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road.

Police said a vehicle collided with a pole and the driver was trapped.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said the man may have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

Police said those travelling through the area could expect delays.

COLLISION: Danforth Road and St. Clair Avenue East, @tps41Div. Info – vehicle into a pole, driver trapped. Expect delays in the intersection, use an alternative route. #GO1033474 ^CdK — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2022

