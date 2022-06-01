Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Man taken to hospital in critical condition after crash in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 1:49 pm
The scene of the collision in the city's east end on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision in the city's east end on Wednesday. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

A man has been taken to hospital in critical condition after a crash in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday, officials say.

Toronto police said the collision happened at St. Clair Avenue East and Danforth Road.

Police said a vehicle collided with a pole and the driver was trapped.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics said the man may have suffered a medical episode prior to the collision.

Police said those travelling through the area could expect delays.

