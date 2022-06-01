Menu

Crime

London, Ont., police deem northeast Pizza Hut fire suspicious

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 1:13 pm
On May 31, 2022, fire crews were called to the scene at the northeast corner of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 3:43 p.m. following multiple reports of a structure fire. View image in full screen
On May 31, 2022, fire crews were called to the scene at the northeast corner of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 3:43 p.m. following multiple reports of a structure fire. Andrew Graham/980 CFPL

The fire that broke out at a northeast London, Ont., Pizza Hut restaurant on Tuesday has been deemed suspicious by police.

On May 31, fire crews were called to the scene at the northeast corner of Highbury Avenue and Huron Street around 3:43 p.m. following multiple reports of a structure fire.

Read more: Damage from northeast London, Ont. Pizza Hut blaze estimated at over $1M: fire officials

Fire officials said dark smoke was found coming from the rear of the building, as flames could be seen coming out of the roof.

Arial trucks arrived at the scene as firefighters worked to contain the blaze outside of the building as compromised HVAC and ventilation units on top of the roof made the structure unsafe for fire crews to enter immediately.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire crews worked to cut the fire off from entering any neighbouring units in the plaza, occupied by a drug store, UPS store and a payday loan business.

There were no reported injuries.

The damage is estimated at approximately $1.5 million.

The Highbury Avenue and Huron Street plaza where the Pizza Hut is located remains closed Wednesday at the London Police Service continue the investigation.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham and Matthew Trevithick

Click to play video: 'Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood' Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood
Video shows moment gunshots heard in east London, Ont. neighbourhood – May 12, 2022
