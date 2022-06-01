Menu

Blogs

Morning news rewind: Wednesday, June 1

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 1, 2022 1:03 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 1' Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, June 1
WATCH: Chantal Wagner with what you need to know in your Wednesday, June 1 morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.

University of Saskatchewan president Peter Stoicheff, Décor and Design, and outgoing Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, June 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Convocation, world rankings and a dental therapy program: USask update

Another academic year is just about in the book and the University of Saskatchewan is holding its first in-person convocation in more than two years.

Along with convocation, a number of honorary degrees are being bestowed.

The university has also moved up in the rankings of universities worldwide and a new dental therapy degree program is set to launch.

USask president Peter Stoicheff has the latest from campus.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Convocation, world rankings and a dental therapy program: USask update' Convocation, world rankings and a dental therapy program: USask update
Convocation, world rankings and a dental therapy program: USask update

Renovations to fit all home sizes and budgets: Décor and Design

Interior renovations don’t always have to fall into commercial spaces and high-end homes.

Metric Design associate Amy Schauss says renovations encompass all home sizes and budgets.

She highlights a recent renovation that started with the clients wanting to move their washer and dryer to the main bathroom.

Click to play video: 'Renovations to fit all home sizes and budgets: Décor and Design' Renovations to fit all home sizes and budgets: Décor and Design
Renovations to fit all home sizes and budgets: Décor and Design

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili reflects on his political career

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili is moving on.

Story continues below advertisement

He looks back on his time in office since first being elected in a 2017 byelection in Saskatoon Meewasin and then becoming leader of the party a year later.

Meili also reflects on the current state of political life in the province and changes politicians have seen over the years.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili reflects on his political career' Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili reflects on his political career
Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili reflects on his political career

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 1

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Wednesday, June 1.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 1' Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 1
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Wednesday, June 1
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Saskatchewan tagSaskatchewan NDP tagRyan Meili tagUSask tagDecor and Design tagPeter Stoicheff tagMetric Design tagGlobal News Morning Saskatoon tag

